Harry Edward Maxwell, Jr. “Bud”

March 26, 1926 – April 7, 2020
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Interment will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punch Bowl Cemetery) Honolulu, Hawaii.
Born March 26, 1926 to Harry and Mamie Maxwell in Seattle, Washington, Bud ultimately succumbed to the effects of COVID-19, on April 7, 2020 in Newburg, Oregon – he was a warrior and a hero to the very end. His maternal grandmother and aunt were victims of the flu pandemic of 1918.
Bud was a devoted, caring and loving Husband. He was a proud and loving father and grandfather. He was a proud American Patriot having served in the United States Navy in World War II, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and later in Shanghai, China. He was a life-long Mason and Shriner. Bud was a founding board member for Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay. He was a Kiwanian and recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by Rotary International.
He and Phyllis traveled extensively, visiting numerous foreign countries in the South Pacific, Europe, the Mediterranean, Central America and most of the United States. His favorite, by far was Hawaii where he visited numerous times with Phyllis and his children.
He lived an extraordinary life bringing a wonderful light into every room he entered. He was honest, authentic and original. Bud was mischievous and at times a bit cantankerous. He was always fun-loving and his epic sense of humor will be remembered forever by everyone whose life he touched.
To the very end, he was sharper and wiser than many people half his age. He was technically savvy and a prolific reader of both books and newspapers, in print and online. He loved books about history, biographies, the South Pacific, and particularly those about World War II.
Survivors include his wife, partner, and love of his life for 47 years, Phyllis Maxwell of Sherwood, Ore.; sons, James Maxwell (Laura) of Bristol, Tenn.; Michael Maxwell (Patty) of Woodburn, Ore.; step-daughters, Debbie Hansen Walch (Doug) of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and Barbara Hansen Winger (Pat) of Lakeside, Ore.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by his father, Harry Edward Maxwell, Sr.; mother, Mamie Jensen Maxwell; wife (1950-1969), Carleene Helsel; sister, Beverly Maxwell Jansen, and step-son, Jay Hansen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Simon Cornwell Colonial Chapel, Woodburn, Oregon, (503) 981-7771
