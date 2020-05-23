January 23, 1948 – May 13, 2020
Gregory Cox was born on January 23rd, 1948 in North Bend, Oregon to Alphonso and Ruthia Cox. On Wednesday, May 13th, 2020, Greg passed away at the age of 72. In the midst of a global pandemic, Greg’s bum ticker said, “no thanks,” and called it quits.
He was the eldest of four, with sisters Cathie and Becky, and brother Phil. In his teenage years, he may have talked one or two of them into eating dog treats disguised as cookies. Some of them are still mad about that.
After graduating from North Bend High School, Greg attended Oregon State University where he earned his Masters of Science in Geology and met his future wife, Joyce. Greg and Joyce were married in 1972 and four years later had their son, Alex.
Throughout his geology career he worked with Noranda Exploration, Placer Dome, and other prominent mining companies in the Reno, Nevada area. His geology career allowed him to work throughout the Western United States and go on geology related adventures in the less glamorous parts of Canada, Latin America, Africa and Australia.
Outside of work and family, Greg loved reading, yard work, and discovering new hobbies such as wine tasting, golf, sailing, and competitive shooting - although his primary hobby was to drive his wife nuts with each of them. Greg was an amazing man who led an amazing life.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son Alex; siblings Cathie, Becky, and Phil; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom will miss his kindness, humor, and mischief-making.
His parents, Al and Ruthia, precede him in death.
In lieu of a funeral service, a memorial will be planned in the future. Until then, charitable donations can be made in Greg’s name to Nevada Historical Society, 1650 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89503, attention Catherine Magee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mountain View Mortuary, 775-788-2199.
