Gladys Helen Schafer

August 31, 1940 – April 17, 2020
Due to the Covid19 situation, there will be no services at this time.
Gladys was born August 31, 1940 , in Coos Bay, Oregon to George and Margaret (Rudisil) Eckles. She passed away April 17, 2020.
Growing up, Gladys loved riding horses. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1958 and married Richard L. Schafer December 20, of that same year. Besides being a homemaker, she worked at different jobs at various times, including for Orchard Auto and Green Stamp store. Gladys was a wonderful knitter and always made sure everyone had enough stocking caps and slippers. She took great pleasure in making little sweater and bootie sets for newborn babies of family and friends. Gladys was also a prolific greeting card sender, never missing anyone’s special occasion. She liked taking walks and working on word search puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Schafer; daughter, Kelley Schafer (Pat Levin) and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jeanie Stevens and a nephew Duane Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Hospice in Eugene, or Shriner's Hospital in Portland.
