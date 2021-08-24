International Cultural Exchange Services recently welcomed Mindy Dubisar as a new local coordinator.
“My name is Mindy Dubisar and I have lived on the Oregon coast since childhood. I have worked at North Bend School District for 21 years with the last 14 at North Bend High School,” Dubisar said. “I have had the wonderful opportunity of meeting many exchange students and helping them navigate and feel comfortable at North Bend High School. In recent years, I have been able to travel to Europe and spend some time with one of our previous exchange students. It was truly amazing, and I look forward to more travel opportunities in the future. I enjoy nature, hiking, travel, reading and spending time with my family. I’m excited to work with exchange students because each one of them gives me a small glimpse into their culture, which I would otherwise never know. I also want to help make their experience in America a positive one with friendships and memories for a lifetime.”
Dubisar is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Mindy will be working with families and schools in North Bend and in the surrounding area.
She is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2021. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder.
They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Dubisar is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Dubisar.
