November 17, 1932 - April 4, 2020
Doris Lorene Murray was born in Climax, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Nov. 17, 1932. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 due to congestive heart failure and age related causes. Doris was the youngest of three daughters born to parents George and Marie Moen. She spent her early years living near Climax and, at age 7, moved with her family to Fosston, Minn., where her father was born and where she became a U.S. citizen. During the same year of 1940, they bought a farm south of Ebro, Minn., where they resided until Doris graduated from Bagley High School in 1951.
After graduation, Doris attended summer school in Bemidji, Minn., and in the fall went on to Normal Training (Teachers Training) in East Grand Forks, Minn. The following year she taught school in Fisher, Minn. During this time, her parents sold their farm in Minnesota and moved to Coos Bay, Ore., as job prospects were good and weather was reasonable.
After the school year, Doris moved to Coos Bay to explore her parents' new home and see what job opportunities were available. She obtained a position in the time office and later the accounting office at Evans Wood Products in Coos Bay. Back in Minnesota, Doris had met Marvin Murray in their school years, and when Marvin was discharged from the Army in 1954, they wed in Bagley, Minn. Their honeymoon was a one-way drive from Bagley to Coos Bay and they began to build a future together. Son, Michael, was born in 1957 and daughter, Barbara, was born in 1961. Doris loved to say “our honeymoon never ended”!
Doris was a devoted housewife and caring mother that fully supported her husband and children. In 1977, Doris returned to work at Stillman's Business Services and completed her working career as Office Manager and Bookkeeper at auto dealerships in Coos Bay. Doris and Marvin were Charter Members of the Saints-N-Aints Square Dance Club. Doris was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by son, Michael (Cecilia) Murray of Houston, Texas; daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Ivey of Eugene, Oregon; and sister, Esther (Maynard) Gulbranson of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Marvin, in 2013; and her sister, Ruth Nyhus, in 2006.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Saints-N-Aints Square Dance Club, PO Box 777, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or a charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
