June 28, 1939 – May 22, 2020
Donald Arthur Button was born in North Bend on June 28th, 1939 to Arthur and Goldie (Fields) Button. He lost his battle with cancer on May 22, 2020.
Don spent most of his life in Coos County working as a timber faller and log truck driver. He was an extremely hard worker who liked to keep busy. Even in retirement he continued to fall trees and run his myrtle wood sawmill until January of this year.
In 1956 Don married his high school sweetheart, Donna DeLore. Much to his parents’ consternation, he bought her ring by selling his saxophone. They had four children together but divorced several years later. It took quite a few years, but finally while in his 50s, Don found his perfect match, Ruby Neely, who truly changed his life. Their marriage on June 11th, 2005 combined the two existing families into one very large, happy, extended family. Don and Ruby spent 25 happy years together.
Don was known for his charming, outgoing, yet laidback personality. He was a friend to everyone and always willing to help. He was also a modern day “Renaissance man”. He held very physical occupations and was so physically fit that he was able to survive several logging and trucking accidents. Yet he was also very well read and possessed an amazing memory. He had a love of learning that lasted his entire lifetime. He especially enjoyed natural history and the sciences. Though he had many interests, family was always most important, and his family adored him. To say that Don enjoyed every moment of his life on earth would be an understatement.
Don is survived by his wife, Ruby; sons, Ray Button (Marcy), David Button (Yvette), Gary Neely (Angie), and Donnie Crosser; daughters, Janet Saint (Jeff), Lori Tatum (Chuck), and Denise Owen (Pat); sisters, Penny Rogers and Nettie Reed; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Goldie; infant son Stanley; and infant sister Bonita.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541.267.4216.
