On Tuesday, Rep. Peter DeFazio announced that he secured $32.72 million for the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill.
DeFazio secured $32,720,000 for major maintenance construction for the Port of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay North Jetty loses approximately 20 feet every year and has receded more than 750 feet since its construction. The Port of Coos Bay will use this funding to keep mariners out of harm’s way and support the Coast Guard’s ability to carry out search and rescue missions.
“I am proud to have secured this desperately-needed funding for maintenance construction on the Coos Bay North Jetty,” said Rep. DeFazio. “The Port of Coos Bay is an economic engine for our costal community. Failure of the North Jetty would put economic opportunity at risk. The funding for repairs will assist the port in attracting a whole new class of shippers and will ensure safer conditions for mariners who have braved dangerous conditions as the jetty deteriorates.”
“Chairman DeFazio has long understood that we need to make investments in our nation’s critical infrastructure – and virtually nothing on the South Coast is more critical than the jetty system in Coos Bay,” said CEO of the Port of Coos Bay John Burns. “Our North Jetty is losing 20 feet every year and has receded more than 750 feet since it’s construction. This deterioration creates a very dangerous situation for commercial ships, commercial and sport fisherman and recreational boaters, and impedes the U.S. Coast Guard’s ability to carry out search and rescue missions. Thanks to Chairman DeFazio’s leadership, the Corps of Engineers will finally have the money it needs to repair the jetty, and that will save lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In