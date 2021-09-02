The Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp will be closed for several days in September while the Bureau of Land Management completes pavement resurfacing and painting at the sites.
The North Spit Boat Ramp will be closed Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 3, and Sept. 10. All facilities at the site, including the restrooms, parking lot and boat ramp will be unavailable to allow the resurfacing and painting work to occur.
Pavement work will occur at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area on Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 9, and Sept. 16. During construction, the BLM will close portions of the viewing area each day, which may make the road, restrooms and viewing platforms inaccessible at certain times. The viewing turnouts located along Highway 38 will remain open.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we complete this needed maintenance work,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay district manager. “We recognize it is inconvenient to have these sites closed, but we are eager to make these repairs and get the sites in better shape for visitors.”
The projects are funded through the Bureau of Land Management’s deferred maintenance program, which allocates money each year for high-priority maintenance projects at facilities on public lands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In