For months, local health officials have urgently been pushing for local residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
While the number of vaccinated has increased, after those a strong initial surge early in the year, vaccinations have stalled. Just over 66 percent of adults in Coos County have been vaccinated, leaving the county among the bottom tier in Oregon, where more than 76 percent of all adults have received the COVID vaccine.
As the spokesman for Coos Health & Wellness, Dr. Eric Gleason has pushed vaccines for months. His organization went so far it gave away $10,000 each to 10 people who got the shot earlier this year.
Gleason said he has put the effort into getting people vaccinated because the vaccines work, they slow the spread of COVID and they save lives.
Oh, and as he regularly reminds people, they are free even with without insurance.
On Monday, Coos Health & Wellness issued a report looking at breakthrough COVID cases in the county.
According to data released from the state, Coos County has more than 36,000 people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. Through last week, 358 breakthrough cases, or cases where someone who is vaccinated catches the virus, have been reported. That shows that less than one percent of all vaccinated people got the virus after being vaccinated.
After the Delta variant reached Coos County late in the summer, cases surged to record numbers. From August 1 through October 7, 2,378 new COVID cases were reported in Coos County. Of those cases, 302 were among people who have been fully vaccinated. That showed more than 77 percent of cases were among those who have not received the vaccine.
Gleason did say there have been some deaths among the fully vaccinated, but almost all were in elderly patients with extreme underlying health conditions. Almost all of the breakthrough deaths came from individuals living in assisted living facilities.
Vaccinated people who are relatively healthy have shown even when they catch the virus, symptoms are lessened and the danger is reduced.
For information about the vaccine or to schedule an appointment to receive one, visit https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/covid-19-vaccine-information/
