BANDON — When it comes to creating succulent displays, there are no limits for Tacy Anderson, owner of Bandon – It’s a Shore Thing and Succulents 2.
Anderson, also known as the “Crazy Succulent Lady,” has for the past five years turned her passion and love for succulents into a business where she not only creates one-of-a-kind displays but also teaches others to do the same.
“I love working with my hands and coming up with designs,” said Anderson. “It’s exciting and I love that I can share what I’ve learned throughout the years with others.”
Last April, Anderson moved her garden shop into Bandon’s Old Town Mall, located 125 Chicago Ave. SE, where she hosts classes and workshops for people of all ages with a variety of gardening skills and backgrounds.
“I usually tell participants to close their eyes and envision their favorite spot on the beach,” said Anderson. “It helps them create their own special story.”
According to Anderson, the shop also features a number of repurposed everyday items ideal for making a number of different displays. The items, which vary in size, are often pieces washed ashore from nearby beaches such as driftwood, broken shells and agates.
On occasion, Anderson said she will also host free demos as well as take folks on field trips to the beach to find pieces to incorporate in their displays.
In addition to hosting workshops, Anderson also creates custom pieces for customers and businesses looking for seasonal or unique pieces to display for special events as well as host open studio time featuring the “The Succulent Planting Bar,” where people can pick up containers and recipe cards to create their own pieces.
Anderson, who is a certified Feng Shui practitioner, has held a number of job titles including a women’s fitness instructor, realtor, historian, event planner and many more. Her passion for succulents began after she moved back to Oregon to care for her mother who introduced her to the plants.
After her mother passed away, Anderson said she was amazed that regardless of her brown thumb the succulents her mother had given weeks ago were still alive. As a way to connect and heal from her mother’s passing, Anderson dove into the world of succulents and has created countless, unique pieces out some of which with materials left her to by her mom.
Currently, Anderson said she’s working on creating a website for her store where she can post video tutorials on her creations as well as a blog detailing her work to customers outside the Oregon Coast. She will also be teaching classes at SWOCC later this year and hosting presentations for various organizations throughout the county including the Coquille Garden Club and the Coquille Indian Tribe.
“I love watching how excited kids and adults get when they finish their creation,” she said. “It’s the spontaneity of creating and interacting with people that gives me the best joy.”
To learn more about Bandon – It’s a Shore Thing and Succulents 2, visit its Facebook page or call 541-551-1180. The store is currently closed for building maintenance, but is expected to be open Feb. 3.