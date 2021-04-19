Best-selling Ashland novelist Ellie Alexander is the featured author in this year’s Title Wave. She is known for her cozy mysteries, including the “Bakeshop” series and the “Sloan Krause” series. Title Wave will feature the first titles in these series, Meet Your Baker and Death on Tap.
In keeping with the best pun-filled tradition of cozies, Meet Your Baker is followed by A Batter of Life and Death, On Thin Icing and so on. The stories feature baker Jules Capshaw and her family bakery in Ashland. Death on Tap follows brewer Sloan Krause, who lives in Leavenworth, Washington, and solves murders in the German-themed village.
Along with writing, Alexander is an excellent baker, and includes recipes in her Bakeshop series. She also keeps her fans entertained through her Instagram and Facebook postings, including writing stories based on crowd-sourced fan participation.
Title Wave is an annual tradition of the Coastline Library Network and seeks to bring readers together with great northwest books and their authors. With the current health restrictions in place, interaction with the author will take place online, but Coastline has arranged for other fun activities that will give participants a chance to move away from their screens and explore their own towns.
In keeping with the bakeshop theme, events will include a baking demo and a cookie giveaway. Sorry, no beer-themed activities are planned. The libraries will also distribute free copies of Meet Your Baker and Death on Tap.
Here is the list of Title Wave events for 2021:
Cozy Cookie kits
In April, Coastline libraries will have kits including two cookies with icing and sprinkles. Participants are encouraged to take pictures of their decorated cookies and share them with their local library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Quantities are limited and kits will be one per patron. Contact your local Coos County Library for exact pick-up times. Coastline thanks Frazier’s Bakery in Coquille for their cheerful and delicious assistance.
A Cozy Title Wave Mystery
April 26 through May 8th
Anyone can read a mystery. We need your help writing one. Join author Ellie Alexander and the Coastline community are we write our own local mystery story. Participants will contribute story details online between April 26th and 8th. Join the author for a live reading of the story at our finale event on May 15th, which will include audience participation to decide the final details.
Torte Test Kitchen Demo
Saturday, May 1 at 10 am
Author Ellie Alexander demonstrates a sweet recipe from the Bakeshop Mysteries’ Torte kitchen in an interactive Zoom event.
A Mysterious Coastline Scavenger Hunt
May 3-14
Search for cozy-related landmarks and send pictures to your local library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Find all the listed landmarks and submit proof, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Getting to Know Author Ellie Alexander
Thursday, May 6 at 6 pm
Join our cozy mystery author for a hosted chat about her books, the writing process and the inspiration behind the Bakeshop and Sloan Krause series.
The Final Chapter: A Title Wave Mystery
Saturday, May 15 at 4 pm
Join author Ellie Alexander for a live reading of the 2021 Cozy Title Wave Mystery. The author will require the audience to provide the final details of this story.
Copies of Meet Your Baker and Death on Tap will be distributed to the public at Coos and Curry County public libraries and Southwestern Oregon Community College Library. For more information about Title Wave, visit www.cooslibraries.org. For more information about Ellie Alexander, please visit https://www.elliealexander.co/.
