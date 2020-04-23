HAUSER — A fourth case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, the Oregon Department of Corrections reported on Thursday morning. All four positive cases have been from adults in custody.
These are the only four positive cases in Coos County.
Six adults in custody have been tested for the coronavirus at Shutter Creek, with two negative tests. Approximately 12 employees have been tested and all have come back negative.
Coos Health and Wellness has been working with the Department of Corrections to ensure more testing at the facility.
“So Oregon Health Authority did release some new testing guidance (on Tuesday). I’m working on something right now to send to our local health care partners, long term care facilities and things like that. Because it does continue to identify congregate settings as increasing priority in terms of urgency. It did, at this point, for the first time, specifically say depending on circumstances asymptomatic patients individuals that either live or work in those settings could potentially be tested in terms of a recommendation from the state,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness.
“After the first case, that was something I was trying to pursue as far as what would that look like, who would handle the testing and just because the state public health lab (doesn't have) an infinite capacity to test … that could cause issues. So we were trying to work through things about doing that and that ended up falling through. I’m hoping with the relief guidance yesterday afternoon … that’s something we have a stronger case for,” he said.
Of the 14 correctional facilities in the state, Shutter Creek is, and has been, one of three institutions with positive cases. The only other facility with positive cases when it comes to adults in custody is Santiam Correctional Institution, also with four; six employees at Santiam have tested positive. Four employees at the Oregon State Penitentiary have tested positive.
There have been 2,059 positive cases reported across Oregon as of Thursday morning.
