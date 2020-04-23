COQUILLE — Coquille Valley Hospital announced Wednesday, April 22 that it’s launched a new antibody test that allows people to find out if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to a press release from CVH, the test is available for people who think they have been infected with COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for two weeks or more.
Coquille Valley Hospital CEO Jeff Lang said in the press release that there are many benefits to antibody testing.
“In addition to helping us understand how widespread the virus is, it may also be helpful and reassuring for people to know if they have been infected and are now possibly immune,” said Lang. “It is a critical component to our nation’s response to the pandemic.”
Antibody testing, also called serology testing, is used to identify the presence of immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, said the press release. The test, which does not diagnose active or recent infections, is only intended to detect IgG antibodies to the virus.
The test was made available to hospital through its relationship with the Mayo Clinic Laboratories and is considered to be highly reliable.
“Antibody testing is important because we know there are people who have had the virus and have not experienced symptoms or have previously been symptomatic and did not receive a test,” said Lang. “The test will help patients better understand their risks going forward, toward the recovery phase, and will help medical professionals understand the spread of the disease.”
People must be symptom-free with no fever or cough for two weeks prior to testing for IgG antibodies to be detected. A blood sample is required for the test which can be taken as a normal outpatient lab draw at CVH.
“To assist with the expected public demand for this test, Coquille Valley Hospital has set up a testing tent on its campus,” said the release. “The tent has both walk-in and drive-up capabilities and has not experienced significant wait times.”
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Antibody Testing:
Walk-In Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Questions? Visit cvhospital.org or call 541-396-3101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In