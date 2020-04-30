Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coquille Police Log

Tuesday, April 28

Suspicious Subject

At 4:11 a.m. on West Central Boulevard, a suspicious subject was reported.

Traffic Stop

At 5:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Road, a ticket was issued to Ronald Fisher, 36, following a traffic stop.

At 11:54 a.m. on West Highway 42, a ticket was issued to Kendra Ricketts, 31, following a traffic stop.

At 1:39 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Green Acres, a ticket was issued to Dallas Milburn, 27, following a traffic stop.

Welfare Check

At 12:44 p.m. on West 10th Street, a welfare check was requested.

Suspicious conditions

At 6:17 p.m. on West 10th Street, suspicious condition were reported.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments