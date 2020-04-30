Coquille Police Log
Tuesday, April 28
Suspicious Subject
At 4:11 a.m. on West Central Boulevard, a suspicious subject was reported.
Traffic Stop
At 5:23 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Road, a ticket was issued to Ronald Fisher, 36, following a traffic stop.
At 11:54 a.m. on West Highway 42, a ticket was issued to Kendra Ricketts, 31, following a traffic stop.
At 1:39 p.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Green Acres, a ticket was issued to Dallas Milburn, 27, following a traffic stop.
Welfare Check
At 12:44 p.m. on West 10th Street, a welfare check was requested.
Suspicious conditions
At 6:17 p.m. on West 10th Street, suspicious condition were reported.
