Coquille Police Log

Saturday, May 2

At 6:18 p.m. on South Cedar Street, a welfare check was requested.

At 9:43 p.m. on East 8th Street, a family dispute was reported.

At 11:09 p.m. on Sturdivant Park, a patrol check was conducted at location.

Sunday, May 3

At 11:51 a.m. on North Cedar Point Road, information of a possible criminal trespass was collected.

At 1:59 p.m. on Johnson Mill Pond, officers provided assistance to Coos County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of possible threats.

At 7:10 p.m. on North Baxter Street, officers responded to a report of a subject drinking in public and criminal trespass.

Monday, May 4

At 12:41 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

At 8:30 a.m. on North Folsom Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.

At 12:02 p.m. on North Folsom Street, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 12:48 p.m. on North Folsom Street, a dispute was reported.

At 4:29 p.m. on West 10th Street, a narcotics investigation was launched after officers received a bag of white powdery substance.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-6039 or by email at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

