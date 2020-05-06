Coquille Police Log
Saturday, May 2
At 6:18 p.m. on South Cedar Street, a welfare check was requested.
At 9:43 p.m. on East 8th Street, a family dispute was reported.
At 11:09 p.m. on Sturdivant Park, a patrol check was conducted at location.
Sunday, May 3
At 11:51 a.m. on North Cedar Point Road, information of a possible criminal trespass was collected.
At 1:59 p.m. on Johnson Mill Pond, officers provided assistance to Coos County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of possible threats.
At 7:10 p.m. on North Baxter Street, officers responded to a report of a subject drinking in public and criminal trespass.
Monday, May 4
At 12:41 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 8:30 a.m. on North Folsom Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
At 12:02 p.m. on North Folsom Street, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 12:48 p.m. on North Folsom Street, a dispute was reported.
At 4:29 p.m. on West 10th Street, a narcotics investigation was launched after officers received a bag of white powdery substance.
