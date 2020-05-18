Coquille Police Log
Tuesday, May 11
Suspicious Vehicle
At 1:26 a.m. on East Fifth Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at location.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:42 a.m. on South Henry Street, suspicious conditions were reported at location.
Civil Problem
At 11:46 a.m. on East Second Street, a civil problem was reported regarding child custody.
Restraining Order
At 1:54 p.m. on East Eighth Street, a possible restraining order violation was reported at location.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:09 p.m. on West Fifth Street, a suspicious subject was reported.
Theft
At 7:40 p.m. on South Collier Street, theft and criminal trespass was reported.
Wednesday, May 12
Alarm
At 4:19 a.m. on East Fifth Street, a business alarm was set off at location.
Traffic Stop
At 8:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 15, Daisy Caballero, 22, was ticketed following a traffic stop.
Driving While Suspended
At 10:38 a.m. on Second Street and Central Boulevard, a George Jones, 25, was cited in lieu of custody for driving with a suspended license.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:29 p.m. on East Fifth Street, criminal trespass was reported at Coquille Valley Hospital.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 9:28 p.m. on West 15th and Hemlock, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 9:35 p.m. on Fir Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at Winter Lakes Elementary.
Thursday, May 13
Suspicious Vehicle
At 1:04 a.m. on West Fourth Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at location.
Traffic Stop
At 8:00 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, a dispute between neighbors was reported.
Friday, May 14
Runaway Juvenile
At 1:24 p.m. on North Myrtle Street, a runaway juvenile was reported.
Dispute
At 1:33 p.m. on North Collier Street, a dispute was reported at location.
Saturday, May 15
Suspicious Vehicle
At 12:16 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, a suspicious vehicle was reported at the GP Lot.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, criminal trespass was reported at Highway Deli Mart.
At 10:30 p.m. on East Third Street, criminal trespass was reported at location involving an attempted break into a residence.
At 11:28 p.m. on U.S Highway 42, criminal trespass was reported at Highway Deli Mart.
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:43 a.m. on the Coquille Riverwalk, suspicious conditions were reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 2:59 p.m. on Shelley Road, criminal mischief was reported.
