Coquille Police Log

Tuesday, May 11

Suspicious Vehicle

At 1:26 a.m. on East Fifth Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at location.

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:42 a.m. on South Henry Street, suspicious conditions were reported at location.

Civil Problem

At 11:46 a.m. on East Second Street, a civil problem was reported regarding child custody.

Restraining Order

At 1:54 p.m. on East Eighth Street, a possible restraining order violation was reported at location.

Suspicious Subject

At 3:09 p.m. on West Fifth Street, a suspicious subject was reported.

Theft

At 7:40 p.m. on South Collier Street, theft and criminal trespass was reported.

Wednesday, May 12

Alarm

At 4:19 a.m. on East Fifth Street, a business alarm was set off at location.

Traffic Stop

At 8:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 15, Daisy Caballero, 22, was ticketed following a traffic stop.

Driving While Suspended

At 10:38 a.m. on Second Street and Central Boulevard, a George Jones, 25, was cited in lieu of custody for driving with a suspended license.

Criminal Trespass

At 6:29 p.m. on East Fifth Street, criminal trespass was reported at Coquille Valley Hospital.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 9:28 p.m. on West 15th and Hemlock, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

At 9:35 p.m. on Fir Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at Winter Lakes Elementary.

Thursday, May 13

Suspicious Vehicle

At 1:04 a.m. on West Fourth Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported at location.

Traffic Stop

At 8:00 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, a dispute between neighbors was reported.

Friday, May 14

Runaway Juvenile

At 1:24 p.m. on North Myrtle Street, a runaway juvenile was reported.

Dispute

At 1:33 p.m. on North Collier Street, a dispute was reported at location.

Saturday, May 15

Suspicious Vehicle

At 12:16 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, a suspicious vehicle was reported at the GP Lot.

Criminal Trespass

At 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42, criminal trespass was reported at Highway Deli Mart.

At 10:30 p.m. on East Third Street, criminal trespass was reported at location involving an attempted break into a residence.

At 11:28 p.m. on U.S Highway 42, criminal trespass was reported at Highway Deli Mart.

Suspicious Conditions

At 8:43 a.m. on the Coquille Riverwalk, suspicious conditions were reported.

Criminal Mischief

At 2:59 p.m. on Shelley Road, criminal mischief was reported.

