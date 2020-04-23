COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Emergency Management Program, a division of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, now has a new manager.
After some discussion at a county budget meeting last week, it was revealed that Coos County Sheriff’s Captain Gabriel Fabrizio will be stepping into the position as a way to both replace Mike Murphy, who retired last year, and cut down on costs.
According to Fabrizio, the additional duties will be placed on top of its existing responsibilities at the Sheriff’s Office.
Some of the added duties include writing, maintaining and exercising the county’s disaster plan as well as working as a liaison with other county departments and state and federal agencies.
A U.S. Army veteran, who worked as a physiological operations specialist for 20 years, Fabrizio said he’s looking forward to serving as the new emergency manager.
Looking to gain some insight into the position, Fabrizio said he has reached out to Douglas County's emergency manager to learn more details about the job’s requirements. The added duties will save the county about $81,000 in costs associated with hiring a full-time replacement for the position, he said.
Fabrizio will be paid a monthly stipend for the additional expenses related to his new position. He will hold the title of emergency manager for about a year, he said.
