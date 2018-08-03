COQUILLE -- A recent jail inspection report by the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) shows that the Coos County Jail is operating in full compliance to its standards and excelling in its day-to-day activities.
Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni announced the findings of the report to the Coos County Board of Commissioners and other department leaders at a work session meeting in Coquille on Tuesday.
Zanni pointed out some of the highlights in the report which included top ratings in the jail’s cleanliness specifically in the kitchen and maintenance area. The report also showed the facility was in good repair and that the staff was professional in dealing with inmates.
“I’m very pleased, excited and proud of the people who work at the jail,” said Zanni. “Over half of our staff is relatively new so I figured with that inexperience that we get a lower rating. I’m really impressed, which means our training program must be working right and our trainers are doing a good job.”
In the report, it shows 309 standards were in full compliance, five standards in partial compliance and one standard was granted a variance, which is considered a pass on the report. The standards are based on legal requirements, application of management levels and sound correction practices.
The OSSA adopted these 314 jail standards in 2000 to use as guidelines for all 36 county jails in Oregon. The standards are considered a trade secret and are sealed from public view due to copyright laws. However, the report released does give a general summary of the inspection team’s visit.
According to the report, the inspection was broken down into nine sections and results were given in each category. Among them included inmate management, communication, services, health care, programs and activities as well as sanitation and maintenance meeting full compliance. It was also noted by inspectors that the jail staff was very knowledgeable about daily operation of the facility.
The criteria set forth by OSSA of meeting full compliance includes having written policies and procedures that complies with its standard, evidence that jail staff is following such policies through documentation and proof that the standard was reviewed for compliance as part of a self-inspection between formal visits.
Some of the partial compliances the jail received included not having some officers updated on their CPR and first aid training. Industry standard now requires a yearly renewal of those licenses, which according to Captain Darius Mede the office will catch those officers up to speed with a new training program they’ve acquired. Another item pointed out included an updated Spanish version of the inmate manual to make sure it matches the English version.
Although the report results came as a surprise, Zanni said having the jail fully staffed has helped with its effectiveness and the quality of workers and officers has only added to its success. The Coos County Jail currently has 98 beds in its facility with an additional three holding cells. There is a total 83 beds designated for male inmates and 15 for female inmates. The added staff in recent years has allowed its increased intake, which as of right now are 88 inmates.