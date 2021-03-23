A 43-year-old Coos Bay woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Monday night near Bandon.
According to the Oregon State Police, April Garrett was killed when she fell off the roof of a vehicle on Whiskey Run Beach.
Troopers were called to the scene at around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they learned Jerry Garrett, 46, was driving a Mercury Mountaineer on the beach while April Garrett was on the roof of the vehicle. While driving, April Garrett fell off the roof and suffered fatal injuries.
The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Bandon Police Department, Bandon Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
