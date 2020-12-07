With a unanimous vote, the Coos Bay City Council set aside $173,000 just in case the city needs to take over the wastewater system on its own.
The council voted after continuing a discussion related to Jacobs Engineering Group, which has been operating the wastewater system for several years.
In a work session last week, Efrain Rodriguez, a representative for Jacobs, said the city has tasked the company with more work and said Jacobs needed up to $500,000 more to continue with its contract. Some of that money is retroactive fees after Rodriguez said the city increased the workload.
City Manager Rodger Craddock disagreed, saying the contract the city currently has with Jacobs has not changed. He said the difference is the city is asking Jacobs to do the work they always agreed to do.
“I think staff would disagree there’s been a change in scope,” Craddock said. “I think we’re just trying to get them to do the work that at one time we were getting and we’ve been paying them for.”
The city’s main concerns included the maintenance of the wastewater system’s infrastructure, repeated exceedances of environmental quality permits and staff turnover.
Craddock said negotiations with Jacobs have not made much progress in the last week, and he asked council to set aside $98,000 for a consultant to help the city prepare to take over the collections portion of the wastewater system. He also asked for a contingency of $75,000 in case the city needed to take over the entire system.
Craddock said the work with Jacobs has been disappointing in a lot of ways.
“They’re supposed to be providing us numbers for the next budget year, but we haven’t received that the last two years,” Craddock said. “How do we budget for those things? You can’t. I realize what we’re asking for here is a lot of money, but it’s less than what they’re asking, which is $500,000.”
Council members seemed united in refusing to pay the $500,000, especially any retroactive costs.
“They were saying they were going to go retroactive on cost,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “No one does business this way. They’re a huge firm, probably one of the largest if not the largest firm in the world on engineering. I think Coo Bay is just a small part of their operation, and I’m fearful we might be caught in an awkward position.”
Benetti said after looking over the contract with Jacobs, his biggest concern was the company can get out of the contract in 90 days. Craddock said the city needs 180 days to make a transition, but said he expects Jacobs to fulfill the existing contract, which runs through the end of June.
“I have not heard where they abruptly left,” Craddock said. “There was a transition period, and I hope Coos Bay would be the same.”
Craddock said meeting with Jacobs were scheduled next week, and the city was prepared to continue negotiations.
“Until we can sit down with Jacobs and see where it finally ends, I don’t know,” Benetti said. “I think we’re going to end up moving forward and taking over the whole operation. Whether we do it now or later, I think it’s just a matter of time.”
Members of the council seemed to agree with Benetti.
“Unless something dramatically different than I’m seeing or hearing happens, then I’m OK with the transition and the city taking over the whole operation,” Council member Phillip Marler said. “I’d like to hear what Jacobs is going to say next week, but I’m not optimistic that’s going to happen. I’m just concerned we’re running out of time. If we need six months, that is upon us. We’re running out of time.”
Council member Lucinda DiNova agreed.
“I think it’s pretty clear based on all the conversations we’ve heard, we’re going to end up at this point,” she said.
The council voted unanimously to set the money aside, if needed, with instructions for Craddock to keep them updated on negotiation with Jacobs.
