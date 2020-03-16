COOS BAY – Though they’re unbound by federal and state precautionary mandates related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw are taking action to respond to the pandemic and prevent spreading it.
According to information from the tribe, staff has been notified of the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for communities to protect themselves. Notices have been posted in all tribe offices asking people with flu-like symptoms to reschedule their appointments.
The tribe encourages everyone to stay home if they’re feeling sick. The CHA will be frequently checking in with Elders by phone. They will arrange home delivery, or pick up, of meals, and offering instructions on how people can protect themselves from illness.
Dental clinic staff has also taken additional precautions. Magazines, newsletters, and toys have been removed from waiting rooms; patients with flu-like symptoms will be rescheduled; the waiting rooms will be cleaned each evening and all surfaces will be wiped down with medical-grade wipes between noon and 1 p.m.
The clinic’s suppliers have also placed on weekly limits of masks and some cleaning supplies. The tribe will be ordering the max allowable for the next few weeks.
The tribes have cancelled or postponed all events in March and April that expect a large turnout. Events where elders, or other vulnerable individuals, were especially marked for being cancelled. Among the events cancelled or postponed were the March Tribal Family Gathering, Elders Honors Day, Spring Break Camp, and the Easter Party.
All business travel has been cancelled, as of March 6. This includes out-of-state travel, travel by air, and travel to meetings and conferences. There is a team meeting regularly for updates and planning.
At the time of press, Three Rivers Hotel and Casino in Coos Bay is still doing business as usual.
Tribal representatives could not be reached by press time.
