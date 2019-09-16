COOS BAY — With more than 400 hours of rehearsals and six weeks of set building completed, the local community production of “Mamma Mia!” is finally here.
Over the weekend, dozens flocked to Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay to watch the opening show of the beloved musical at the Hales Center for the Performing Arts.
“We had a wonderful opening night,” said director and actor Julianna Seldon. “The audience really enjoyed the show and were just so energetic singing along and laughing.”
The show, which was produced by On Broadway Thespians, a local nonprofit performing arts group, will play until Sept. 29. Seldon said it was extra special to be able to perform in the Hales Center as she believes it was the first time in 10 years that a production of this size has been put on there.
“When the Hales Center was first built the college had a theater arts program,” said Seldon. “Since then due to budget cuts they were no longer able to have a theater arts department, so this space has been used for lots of different things.”
Looking to the future, Seldon said she hopes to continue to work with SWOCC to produce more shows at the Hales Center. The cast, which consists of 25 people, features a wide range of experience levels from folks who are stepping on the stage for the first time to seasoned actors.
“We have such a great group of people and everyone has just been so excited,” said Seldon.
For more information on tickets and On Broadway Thespians visit its website at http://www.onbroadwaytheater.com/.