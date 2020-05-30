May 3, 1937 – May 26, 2020
A celebration of life for Colin Spencer James Sr., 83, of North Bend will be held at a later date.
Colin was born May 3, 1937 in London, England to Spencer and Grace James. He passed away May 26, 2020 in North Bend, after a battle with cancer.
Between the ages of four and eight, Colin survived the bombings of World War II, he told stories of what it was like stuck in bomb shelters and trading cigarettes to prisoners for carved wood toys. At age 17, Colin ventured out on his own to the U.S.; landing in New York he worked various jobs until deciding to go into the United States Air Force to learn more about the country. After his time in the military, Colin lived in Illinois where he began his life of entrepreneurship, by selling books door to door, and becoming a professional scuba diver. Eventually Colin ventured with his family out west, once there, he taught diving lessons and owned a scuba and gun store. He frequently dove for the sheriffs’ department and the coast guard. Throughout the years Colin became a gold and silver broker and owned and operated a jewelry store for 22 years. Colin was a lifetime member of the Coos Bay Harley Davidson club. Other interests were woodworking, photography, metalworking, poker, traveling and he was also an avid animal lover.
He is survived by his wife, Annie; two sons, Colin S. James Jr. (Sheri) of North Bend, Anthony Ray James (Betty Jane “BJ”) of Salem; grandchildren, Sarah of Yakima, Wash., Grace of North Bend, and Dillon of Salem; cousins, Jan (Brian) of England, Celia of Florida; and his beloved pets, Lexi and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 36 years, Karen.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
