Five small earthquakes hit around 100 miles west of Port Orford on Thursday night, and into Friday morning.
According to the U.S Geological Survey largest of the five quakes was a 4.5 magnitude, with the epicenter recorded as being 112 miles off of the coast. That quake happened at 9:22 p.m. on Thursday.
A couple subsequent quakes were smaller and in the same general area, measurements for those were around a 3.5 and a 4.1.
These quakes were more than 50 miles outside of the Cascadia subduction zone. However, they do serve as a friendly reminder that Southern Oregon is overdue for a large earthquake.
According to Mike Murphy, Coos County’s Emergency Manager, a big Cascadia event happens on average every 250 years. It has been 318 years since Southern Oregon has experienced a Cascadia earth quake.
“The thing I tell people is to get ready. Have a disaster supply kit in your home and in your car. We’re not going to get any warning when it comes,” Murphy said.