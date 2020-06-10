October 7, 1928 – June 5, 2020
A public visitation for Charles “Elwood” Mitchell, 91, of Coos Bay will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
C. Elwood Mitchell was born October 7, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon to Charles E. Mitchell and Nina O. Lewis. He passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Elwood attended North Bend High School and went to work for Coos Bay Lumber in 1946. He continued working there with Georgia Pacific until its closure in the early 1980s. He served the community as a volunteer fireman, rising to Assistant Chief of Millington Rural Fire Protection District #5 when a heart condition ended his participation. He went on to work for Wallace Security at the Coquille mill until its closure.
Elwood was an avid fisherman, and loved traveling by auto. Recently he has enjoyed writing historical short stories of his life, and an Oregon Trail docudrama.
Elwood is survived by his sister, Donna Pilcher; sons, David and Kevin Mitchell; foster daughter, Jill Myers; grandchildren, Bill Trichos, Dimitri Trichos, Voula Trichos, Chrysti Trichos, Joy Trichos, Dina Mitchell, Wendy Mitchell, Sheena Diaz, Josh Mitchell, Davy Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lucy and Opal; the love his life, Letha; daughters, Mary and Joyce, and son, Robert.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
