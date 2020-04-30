COOS COUNTY — Coos County Area Transportation District temporarily shut down its services Wednesday after receiving word that its staff and drivers may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to David Hope, the general manager at CCAT, a passenger contacted its office Wednesday at about 3:20 p.m. to inform staff that he had been placed on a two week quarantine issued by his employer.
The passenger, who works as a clerk at a convenience store in Coos County, told CCAT that his employer informed him that he had been exposed to a customer who had tested positive for COVID-19, said Hope.
Following its “Contagious Virus Response Plan,” Hope said staff immediately suspended services, sanitized and cleaned all buses and ordered all drivers and staff members to go home and remain self-isolated for at least three days.
“Safety is always first,” said Hope. “The staff did a great job. They were orderly, they got all the passengers home that day and overall it was a very smooth process.”
CCAT’s virus response plan, which was adopted from the American Public Transportation Association, outlines a number of guidelines for its staff to follow to safely address situations that involve a potential exposure to a contagious virus.
Staff also informed local health officials and other businesses and individuals who they’ve recently come into contact of the potential exposure, said Hope.
Dick Leshley, CCAT board chairman, said the passenger, who rode the bus at least three times a week, had apparently come into contact with an employee from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19.
The board recently contracted janitorial services from Bay Area Enterprises to clean its buses, said Leshley. The buses are scheduled to undergo a “deep cleaning” and disinfection on Friday, May 1, he said.
“We’re very comfortable that there’s not going to be an issue, but we just did this to close it down just to make sure,” said Leshley. “We’re just practicing an abundance of caution.”
CCAT will continue to monitor the situation and screen employees for symptoms related to COVID-19, said Hope. At the moment, none of its drivers or staff members appear to have any symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus.
According to Hope, CCAT will continue to follow state and federal health guidelines related to stopping and slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
Its drivers have tapped off every other seat on its buses to practice social distancing, drivers are equipped with face masks and gloves and temperatures will continue to be checked moving forward, said Hope.
Bus services are expected to resume Monday, May 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In