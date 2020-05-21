May 3, 1985 – May 16, 2020
Bryan was the son of Torrea L. Hall (& husband Mike) of Brookings and Matthew Lyle Purdue of Coos Bay.
While growing up, Bryan loved everything active. He played baseball, basketball, loved everything water and snow: skiing, tubing & boarding. Bryan loved adventures. With Tata & Phil he learned to identify birds and swam in icy, high mountain lakes. He learned to snowshoe on Mount Shasta with his Papa Dale. He climbed to the rim of Mt. St. Helens with his cousin Noah. In sixth grade Mr. “D’s” (Davidson’s) class, Bryan learned to juggle and ride his unicycle simultaneously.
During his sophomore year at Brookings-Harbor, Bryan met the love of his life, Chelsey. Together they shared many adventures camping and fishing. They moved to Portland and got engaged. Bryan was working in construction, often working several stories high in a lift or boom, caulking seams or joints. After their son Tyson was born, they moved to Bend. They loved mountains and lakes and outdoor activities. Five years later their daughter Tyler was born. Bryan loved his children more than anything.
August 2009 Bryan made a terrible mistake: choosing to not put his motorcycle helmet on – because “he was only going a short distance”. But the front tire of his motorcycle hit the edge of pavement, flipping Bryan over the handlebars. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury which required surgery and 8 weeks of intensive rehab. Bryan lost his eyesight and had to re-learn how to walk, feed himself and get dressed. Because of this, Bryan’s hobbies changed. He loved cooking and called himself the “Sous Chef”. He loved gardening and growing chili peppers and making salsa. Bryan loved all animals and had hoped to get his own guide dog one day. He will be missed.
Bryan was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler in 2006.
Services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Redwood Memorial Chapel, 541-469-9112.
