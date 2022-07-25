February 5, 1948 - July 21, 2022
Bruce Richardson of Bandon/Eugene, Oregon passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2022 due to complications of cancer. He is survived by his loving partner, Sharon Martin of Eugene; son, Lucas and Joanne of Colorado and granddaughter, Jade; and two sisters, Lois and Lowell Murdock and Karen and Guy Amidon of Idaho; special friend, Yemaya Wind; and his wonderful friends from Bandon and the Oregon Country Fair.
He was born in Kellog, Idaho on February 5, 1948. He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker as well as a gifted gardener, nurturing and growing a wide variety of plants. As a young man he served his country by joining the Navy and served for four years, he later served his community as a volunteer fireman. He loved outings with his family which included water skiing, fishing, camping and family dinners. He also loved competitive games of dominos, cribbage, cards and especially disc golf with his friends. He was active with the Oregon Country Fair doing security and later as a Country Fair Elder serving as a camp host.
He was a kind, gentle and loving man who will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held later in Bandon, Oregon.
