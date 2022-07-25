Bruce Richardson

February 5, 1948 - July 21, 2022

Bruce Richardson of Bandon/Eugene, Oregon passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2022 due to complications of cancer. He is survived by his loving partner, Sharon Martin of Eugene; son, Lucas and Joanne of Colorado and granddaughter, Jade; and two sisters, Lois and Lowell Murdock and Karen and Guy Amidon of Idaho; special friend, Yemaya Wind; and his wonderful friends from Bandon and the Oregon Country Fair. 

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
