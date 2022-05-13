Coos Bay resident Julie Brecke, 42, is among the trio of candidates who want the job as Coos County's next clerk.
The school teacher, who is nonpartisan, faces nonpartisan candidate Matthew Borgens and Republican Diane Rich in the May 17 primary.
"I was born and raised here, and we spent a lot of time just enjoying that county. When I saw that the clerk's position came up, I thought that that would be a good fit," Brecke said. "I feel like as a teacher, a lot of the same skills that are needed to be a good teacher are needed to be a good county clerk. So, I feel like that will transfer over well, and it excites me to do something that will have meaning and give me a new challenge."
Brecke, a sixth-grade teacher, has taught with the North Bend School District for 14 years. After graduating from Marshfield High School, she went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in education from Eastern Oregon University and a Master's degree in Education from Southern Oregon University. She's active with the teacher's union and the Zonta Club of Coos Bay, a charitable organization that empowers women through service and advocacy.
Brecke is a single mom of a sixth-grader. The family has horses, rafts, hunts, fishes, hikes, walks the dog on the beach, hunts for agates and picks mushrooms.
Brecke said her experience in the classroom has given her skills that will crossover well into the position as county clerk: gathering and recording data and documents, written and verbal communications skills, multitasking, and the ability to put important tasks first.
She's already done some homework in preparation for the role. Brecke toured the clerk's office and spoke with the current clerk, Dede Murphy, and office staff. In addition, Brecke spoke over the phone with longtime-time former county clerk Terry Turi, whom she said graver her a lot of insight. Recordings of interviews about roles and duties of the clerk's office conducted through the League of Women Voters with Debbie Heller, Turi's successor, have also been informative for her.
"I feel like I'm getting a pretty good understanding about what my role will be," Brecke said.
Asked about vote integrity and voter confidence in elections, Brecke said she'd work hard to increase voter knowledge about the process and existing protections.
"Getting rid of misinformation is going to be important to our democracy because we need to make sure that the voting system stays safe and secure. And if people are sending misinformation out there, then it makes people uncomfortable, so it's very important to me that we educate people on what all of the systems are," Brecke said.
Brecke pointed to an October 2022 report from the Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office, a nonpartisan origination, which found that "...the Division obtained 38 criminal convictions for voter fraud out of the 60.9 million ballots in Oregon elections cast over a 19-year period. That amounts to a rate of .00006%."
"These figures demonstrate that voter fraud is exceedingly rare in Oregon and is no more widespread in vote by mail elections than it is polling place elections," states the LFO report.
Brecke said other safeguards ensure sound elections: security plans filed annually with the secretary of state, bar codes specific to each voter, signature verification and observers of the count.
Brecke is passionate about keeping personal views and beliefs out of the workplace, especially in the clerk's office. In addition to her educational background and classroom experience, she said this commitment sets her apart from her challengers.
"I think that it's going to take someone who is hardworking and dedicated and who has who is able to read and follow and apply the law. We, as county clerks, it's not our job to create laws. It's our job to know what they are and follow them," Brecke said.
She told The World she's ready for the challenge.
"I am Oregon through and through. And I love this community. And I want to make sure that the democratic process is maintained and that we can do that through keeping it unbiased and fair," she said. "Because I'm excited about it and because I think it's important, I know that I'm going to put all of my energy into it and do it to the best of my ability."
