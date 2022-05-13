Coos Bay resident Matthew Borgens, 31, is one of three candidates vying to become Coos County's next county clerk.
The certified nursing assistant, who is non-partisan, faces Julie Brekke, non-partisan, and Diane Rich, Republican, in the May 17 primary.
"I really enjoy helping people. I have helped thousands of people from post-surgical to psych issues, and I really enjoy it. I want to try something different, and I've always been interested in politics," Borgens said.
The county clerk is responsible for maintaining public records and processing property transactions, marriage records, and military discharges, supporting the property tax appeals board, and keeping records for county court meetings.
Whoever holds the position is also the chief election official of the county.
"I have a drive not just to learn, but almost a need for fair and honest and open elections. I think it's vital to our country, to our county, and to our people," Borgens said.
Borgens graduated from North Bend High School and is obtaining a bachelor's degree in business management from Western Governor's University.
Before choosing to run, he said he and his wife - with their 4-year-old occasionally chiming in - weighed the pros and cons of leaving his CNA job to work in government. He also spent time with Dede Murphy, the current clerk, to learn more about the job.
"They do really good and important work," he said. "What they do day in and day out, on how little of a budget they have and how little resources they have, is impressive."
If elected, Borgens said he would like to find ways to increase voter participation and get people more interested in observing vote counts. He also believes involving more volunteers is crucial to improving voter confidence.
"I believe preparing Coos County for more volunteer work is really important - letting everyone know that they can and should get involved in our election system and that even though it seems bleak and it seems dark, we as Coos County can do this, and we can hold each other accountable," Borgens said.
But his first priority, he said, will be to observe and learn.
"I would maintain that culture by involving the current employees, by using their knowledge and experience to help me at the job better to learn what we can improve on. I plan to spend the first couple of months just learning from them before I try to make any changes," he said.
Another priority is ensuring members of the public feel welcome and can get help locating the records they need when they come into the clerk's office.
"They are incredibly knowledgeable and incredibly smart people. However, it's easy to get wrapped up in the paperwork and forget that the common citizen doesn't know all the paperwork," Borgens said.
Borgens, an Eagle Scout who also volunteers within the community, said he might run for higher office one day. Still, regardless of where and how he's serving, he's committed to honesty and integrity. For now, his sights are set on a four-year term as the next county clerk.
"I will do everything in my power to involve the community in our election process and to make sure that we have the best election that we possibly can," he said.
