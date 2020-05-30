March 1, 1933 – May 13, 2020
A memorial service will not take place but a celebration of life will be held later this summer. For information please contact bap_817@msn.com or cyclekay@yahoo.com.
Barbara Ann Phillips, was born on March 1, 1933 in Corvallis, Oregon to HL and Berthalee Bailey – their oldest child and only daughter. She passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mission Palms Rehabilitation Center of Mesa, Arizona.
Barbara had a long career in law enforcement including being the first female president of the OPOA (Oregon Peace Officers Association). She eventually retired and became a snowbird spending the winters in Mesa, Arizona. She went on to make Mesa her year round home. Throughout her life she had many adventures such as snowmobiling, dune buggies, cancer walks and traveling the states. She made many friendships along the way with many of them very important to her these last few years. She was a believer in the written word and when you least expected it a letter/note would appear in your mailbox.
Barbara is survived by her son; two daughters; three granddaughters; and four great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons; and two younger brothers.
Memorial donations can be sent to Aegis Hospice of Mesa, Coos County Humane Society or American Cancer Society.
