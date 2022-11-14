court
Metro Creative Connection

A former Bandon man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.

After a two-day trial, Anthony Damien Cordeiro was found guilty of one count of attempted rape in the first degree, three counts of sodomy in the first degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and because the crimes are Measure 11 crimes, he cannot be freed early.

