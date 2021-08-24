The Oregon Coast Visitors Association will be hosting its annual People’s Coast Summit in Coos Bay on October 12 and 13 with a traditional Salmon Bake dinner at the Mill Casino on October 11. The conference was slated to be held in Coos Bay in 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID-19. After 18 months of pivoting, being flexible and adapting to new norms, the OCVA team and Coos Bay - North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau are confident they can bring the summit back in person and it’ll be better than ever.
This year’s agenda has a promising line up of keynote speakers to offer big-picture thinking and topics to tourism stakeholders from all over the coast. How can technology help our hospitality workforce? Where do youth, especially those at risk of being homeless fit into our industry? Are sea otters the intersection of natural ecosystems, tourism and indigenous communities?
New this year to the conference is a live stream event, which will take place from the Egyptian Theatre in downtown Coos Bay. Referred to as a “Tourism and Climate Action Watch Party” this event is hosted by Tourism Declares, The Travel Foundation, Travel Oregon and OCVA. In-person attendees will be joined virtually by fellow destinations and tourism professionals. This pivotal conversation about tourism and climate action takes place one month before the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
OCVA organizes this event to keep coastal businesses, leaders and nonprofits up to date on new trends, studies and topics for the tourism industry while providing plenty of casual networking and fun entertainment. Check out the workshops, speakers and more details for this year’s Summit at https://the-peoples-coast-summit.heysummit.com/ This event is sponsored by Coos Bay - North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau, MEDIAmerica, Travel Southern Oregon Coast, Bandon Dunes and Travel Oregon.
The event will adhere to all COVID-19 regulations and guidance. In the case that we are unable to gather in person, refunds will be made and workshops and keynotes will be online.
