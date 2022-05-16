This course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely. The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in ourselves, our vehicles, our roads, and our laws. Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $20 or $25 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. We prefer a check made out to AARP, however cash is also OK. Please bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member.
The course returns Tuesday, May 24, and will be held at Lower Umpqua Library – Reedsport Brnch, 395 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, call, 541-282-9838.
