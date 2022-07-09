One day was not enough to contain the patriotism and fun as Coos Bay and North Bend celebrated Independence Day with two days of festivities. On Sunday, July 3, The Mill Casino attracted thousands of guests who took part in fun events which led up the largest fireworks display on the Oregon Coast. On July the Fourth, the city of Coos Bay celebrated double with the Fourth in the Park festivities at Mingus Park during the day and a fireworks display over the bay at night. Left, fireworks light up the night sky over The Mill Casino. Middle left, a young visitor pets an even younger cow at the Fourth at the Park event. Middle right, a child is all smiles after catching a fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife brought 300 rainbow trout to a small pool and allowed children to catch them. Coos Bay firefighters assisted as children waited in line up to an hour to fish. Bottom left, children play games at Mingus Park. Bottom right, fireworks light up the night sky.
