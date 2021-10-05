The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 126th Basic Telecommunications Class.
The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public, meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional, and state public safety communications centers.
Basic Telecommunications #BT126 Graduation will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 8, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation will be closed to the public
Graduating Members of Basic Telecommunications Class # BT126 included:
Dispatcher Haley Saccente of the Coos Bay Police Department and Dispatcher Rebecca Valentin with the Brookings Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In