Southwestern Oregon Community College’s 2021 commencement ceremony will take place at noon Friday, June 11, in an online format. The college’s virtual ceremony will be available for viewing on several different platforms. Join Southwestern through its LiveStream website feature by going to https://livestream.com/accounts/1075958 at the designated time. The video ceremony will also be available via Southwestern’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/swocc) or YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/soccvideo/).
Southwestern is especially proud to be celebrating the 2021 graduates who have persevered under very stressful and difficult times. This year the college is pleased to honor a total of 351 graduates from 18 states and five countries.
Degrees being awarded are:
141 associate of arts Oregon transfer
131 associate of applied science
31 associate of general studies
46 associate of science
80 certificates of completion (one year)
Southwestern also congratulates 14 local high school students who acquired their associate degrees at the same time they were getting their high school diplomas.
Southwestern's University Center congratulates 23 graduates receiving advanced degrees: 18 bachelor, and five masters. These degrees come from Southwestern's partnership with Easter Oregon University, Southern Oregon University and Oregon State University. Included in this year’s graduates are two master of arts in teaching and three bachelor of science in education studies (elementary teacher licensing candidates).
Additional information can be found on the graduation webpage located at https://www.socc.edu/graduation or contact the Admissions Office at 541-888-7636.
