Stabbing suspect arrested in Roseburg
On Oct. 28, at approximately 12:28 AM, Roseburg Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of W. Fair Street in Roseburg regarding a report of a disturbance.
After investigating, officers allege Derek Lee Sulffridge, a 35 year old Oakland, Oregon resident, unlawfully entered into a 32 year old female’s apartment. When the female returned to the apartment complex parking lot, she and Sulffridge engaged in an argument.
Sulffridge allegedly forced the female out of her vehicle and took her towards her apartment while holding a box cutter. A 37 year old Roseburg man known to the female, arrived in a vehicle. Sulffridge allegedly used a box cutter to cut the other man’s neck causing serious injury. The male victim was driven to Mercy Medical Center by a friend for treatment.
Sulffridge allegedly took property belonging to the female and was later contacted at his residence in Oakland where he was taken into custody by Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sutherlin Police Department Officers. He was lodged at Douglas County Corrections for the following charges:
- Assault in the First Degree
- Menacing
- Burglary in the First Degree
- Theft in the Second Degree
- Robbery in the Second Degree
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
Officers believe the woman and both involved men were known to each other and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.
Property taxes due by Nov. 15
ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office will start mailing Property Tax Statements today for the 2018/2019 Property Tax year. The 2018/2019 Property Taxes are due November 15.
Here are a few reminders from the Douglas County Tax Collection Office:
- To receive the 3% discount, payment in full must be received or post marked by November 15, 2018.
- To avoid interest and penalties, the first trimester payment must be paid by November 15, 2018. The second trimester is due February 15, 2019 and the third trimester is due May 15, 2019.
- Payments can be made in person at the Douglas County Tax Office, Room 205, Douglas County Courthouse or Umpqua Bank in Reedsport.
- Please note that due to recent changes with the US Postal Service, mail is often transported out of town for processing and postmark. Be sure to mail your tax payment early or take your payment envelope into the Post Office to receive an official “hand stamped local postmark”, to avoid late penalties and loss of discount.
- Drop boxes are located at the front of the Courthouse at the base of the steps and in the hall-way outside the Tax Office. The drop box in front of the Courthouse, will be available until 11:59pm November 15, 2018, upon which it will be locked.
- Payments may also be made on-line at www.co.douglas.or.us using a credit/debit card or eCheck. If payment is made using this method, there will be a 2.49% transaction fee for credit cards, a $3.95 transaction fee for debit cards and a $3.00 transaction fee for eChecks. There is a public computer with internet access, located in the Tax Office lobby, allowing tax payers to make their online payment.
The Douglas County Tax Collection Office hours are 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday – Friday. The Office will be closed on Monday, November 12, 2018 in observance of Veterans Day. For more information, please contact the Tax Office at (541) 440-4253.
Applicants wanted for Wolf Advisory Committee
ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has formed a County Wolf Advisory Committee. The purpose of the County Wolf Advisory Committee is to provide advice and guidance to the Board on issues related to wolves, including the interaction of wolves and livestock operations located in the County. The Board is currently seeking applicants to fill the following positions:
- Two members who own or manage livestock;
- Two members who support wolf conservation or coexistence with wolves
- Two members who have business interests within Douglas County shall be selected by the other members of the Advisory Committee.
Members of the County Wolf Advisory Board shall be assigned initial terms of office so that the terms expire at staggered intervals. The term dates will begin on July 1 and end on June 30. The Advisory Committee shall hold a regular meeting at least once annually, with additional meetings at the request of the Board or the Advisory Committee.
Applications may be picked up and returned to the Board of Commissioners Office, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas, Room 217, Roseburg, OR 97470. For an electronic application, please visit our website: www.co.douglas.or.us. For more information, call (541) 440-6104. Applications will be accepted until a sufficient number are received.
Motorcyclist jailed after pursuit
ROSEBURG — A Salem man on a 1994 Yamaha F6R motorcycle is now in the Douglas County Jail after he tried to elude deputies Monday afternoon.
45 year-old Kevin Wade Davison was operating the motorcycle when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Highway 99 near Superior Studs around 2:00 pm. Davison failed to stop attempted to pull away from deputies. The pursuit went into the Green District, onto Highway 99 and out Highway 42 in Winston. Davis turned onto Lookingglass Road and eventually onto Swan Hill Road where he crashed the motorcycle.
Davis further attempted to elude deputies on foot after crashing. He was apprehended a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. Davis was evaluated at Mercy Medical Center before being lodged in the Douglas County Jail on the following charges:
- Attempt to Elude Police - Vehicle
- Attempt to Elude Police - Foot
- Probation Violation
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Winston Police Department, DINT and Winston-Dillard Fire Department.
Stolen vehicle recovery and arrest
ROSEBURG — A deputy conducting patrols in Winchester shortly after 1 a.m. Friday located a stolen red 1998 Honda Civic on Pioneer Way. The vehicle was previously reported stolen to the Sutherlin Police Department.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the stolen car at the Sunset Tavern and detained the driver, 37 year-old Michael R Love-Faust of Roseburg.
Two passengers, 22 year-old Sarah Nadine-Elisabeth Johnsen of Roseburg and 45 year-old Melissa Orth-Hagen of Sutherlin were also detained. A search of Johnsen's purse revealed approximately 2.8 ounces of methamphetamine.
Orth-Hagen was eventually released from the scene. Love-Faust and Johnsen were transported to the Douglas County Jail on their respective charges.
LOVE-FAUST: Possession of a stolen vehicle
JOHNSEN: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department.
Transfer station operation proposals rejected
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Public Works (DCPW), Solid Waste Division has decided to reject all proposals for RFP #139, in regards to Transfer Station Operations in Douglas County. After a lengthy review, discovery and scoring process, DCPW sited that the proposals did not achieve the goals of RFP #139. The goals of RFP #139 were to provide transfer station operation solutions, increased efficiencies and lessen the gaps in service to the citizens of Douglas County.
DCPW issued the request for proposals on Friday, June 8, seeking interested private sector operators to provide transfer station operations in Douglas County. Douglas County Solid Waste Division currently operates eleven transfer stations located throughout the county. The county was interested in receiving proposals to provide transfer station services at some or all of the transfer stations. The proposals were asked to include opportunities to transfer waste to approved alternative sites outside the county and potentially increase public access to the facilities.
DCPW would like to sincerely thank all the proposers for their hard work, insight and submission of bids. The plan is to continue operation analysis and examination in order to retool the RFP, and possibly send it back out for a rebid in the near future.