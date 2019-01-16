REEDSPORT — After 20 years of toying with the idea of opening a restaurant and bar, brothers Ron and Marc Matock finally decided to take the plunge.
“We’re real estate brokers and had just purchased this building,” Ron said. “It was kind of an accident, but also something we’ve always wanted to try.”
Last October, the duo opened Rust’d Star located on 451 Fir Ave. in Old Town Reedsport.
“We did a lot of restoration work,” he said. “Anything that we could reuse we did like the reclaimed wood on the walls actually came from the ceiling.”
It took the California native about five months to complete the restaurant’s new design. With years of working as a contractor under his belt, Ron said he had a clear vision of how he wanted the property to look, which also included a newly remodeled kitchen.
Chef Bryan Elam, who has graduated in 2004 from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, said he was looking for a challenge and place to settle down when he came upon the job listing for the new restaurant.
“The wood fire oven really interested me,” Elam said. “I really wanted to create a menu that showcased exactly what it can do.”
The revolving menu he said features a range of elevated bar food with fresh, local ingredients pulled from throughout the region.
“It’s caveman cooking,” Elam said. “I come out in the morning and build a fire which reaches 1,000 degrees. It really makes a difference and adds that perfect crust and char that you can’t get using another oven.”
The bar also features a wide selection of Oregon craft beer including specialty brews from neighbors Defeat River Brewery as well as Bend’s Boneyard Brewery and Breakside Brewery from Milwaukie.
“Everyone uses growlers around here, but we have a crowler,” said Ron. “We fill them up off the taps and then seal it up. They’re usually good for several weeks before you open it.”
The crowler, a 32-ounce aluminum can, is filled on site at the bar using a sealing machine. It’s a familiar site to Ron who said he was used to seeing crowler stations in California breweries and tap houses and wanted to bring his own to Reedsport.
“We’ve been focusing on featuring live music every Saturday and really creating a spot where people can hang out and it’s comfortable,” Ron said. “Everyone has been really appreciative that we opened something up in Old Town Reedsport. It feels like we’re at the beginning of its revitalization.”
For more information on hours, menu and music schedule, you can visit Rust’d Star’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rustdstar/.