WINCHESTER BAY – The Sourdough Bakery recently came under new management, and the owners have big plans for the future of the business.
In June, the bakery was purchased by the father/son duo of Chris and Kenrick Goettsche. The pair moved to the area from Idaho after seeing the potential of the business and have been taking their time announcing the change as they integrate into the community.
At the time of the interview, they were still getting settled and making preliminary changes before having an official grand re-opening. With the opening, the name of the bakery would officially come under its new name, Getch Foods, LLC Bakery and Sausage Market.
"We've been kinda lying low a little bit, just kinda telling people as they came into the shop to just let us change a few things in here before we put out a big sign saying ‘hello, we’re here’," said Kenrick.
One of their biggest plans for the future of the bakery is to incorporate their sausage-making background. According to Kenrick, they plan to sell sausages and other products alongside the sandwiches and baked goods already offered.
“We make natural sausages,” said Chris. “We don’t put chemicals in it, no nitrates, no nitrites; we grind it, we mix it, we put it in links … We figured we can make the buns and sell the sausage.”
Though they are making changes, the new owners plan to leave the building largely unchanged. The Sourdough Bakery signs will remain, but may be joined by signs promoting their sausages, pizzas and other items. They are also looking into making an outdoor seating area where people can enjoy meals and watch food prepared in a wood-burning oven.
Chris and Kenrick hope for the bakery to become a local lunch destination as well as getting into the tourism market of people coming to the area to camp, off-road, fish, crab and sail.
They also plan to register for a liquor license to sell beer and wine. The Goettsches noted that if people are having sausages and pizza, they will probably want a beer as well. Kenrick added he feels alcohol can be included in a safe way and that they want the place to remain family-friendly.
“This isn’t a place to get drunk and drink,” said Chris. “This is a place to come and bring your family, relax; dad has a beer while you’re sitting down, mom has a glass of wine … everyone’s together having a pizza, and just have a good time.”
Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Along with selling coffee, they are incorporating classic sodas as well as unusual ones, flavors like Alien Snot and Unicorn Yak, and are looking into having root beer on tap.
“We’re just trying to make it fun for people to be here and have a good time,” Kenrick said, adding that if someone doesn't enjoy being at a business they won't come back.
Since taking over, the owners have been focused on quality control and improving their breads. Chris said they want to sell the highest quality bread in the area, and possibly become USDA Certified wholesalers. They also hope to sell local products wherever possible and offer local artists a chance to display their work.
Overall, though, they want to have a good relationship with the community and to do right by the history of the bakery.
“Winchester Bay takes pride in this bakery,” Chris said. “The last thing you want to do is take that away.”