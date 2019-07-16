MYRTLE POINT -- Construction on the new barn at the Coos County Fairgrounds has been completed, just in time for the 2019 county fair.
Construction on the barn began in late January this year with the structure being completed in April. According to Dan Berg, president of the Coos County Fair Alliance board, the only thing left to add is a fire suppression system, which is expected to be completed in early August. He said the board is working to get a public use waiver, however, so the barn is planned to be open during the fair.
The barn is 32,682 square feet, approximately 210 feet x 156 feet. The new structure will be mainly used by kids in 4H and FFA caring for livestock animals.
Berg said this was a community effort and the contributions really sped everything along.
"The great thing about this barn, it was inspiring; any time we needed something, the community stepped up," he said, adding that people and groups donated things or gave a reduced price for services.
The general contractor for the project was DB Western Engineering and Fabrication, with Morrison Gederos LLC as the subcontractor. Lloyd Electric did the lighting and 7 Mile Contracting installed the waterline connection.
"The CCFA wants to thank all those who made cash donations and the numerous other Coos County businesses that donated material and supplies to make the Coos County Livestock Barn a reality," Berg stated in an email.
The Fair Alliance also held a branding party for the project's donors on July 12. A barbecue was held at the barn and donors who brought their own brand were given an opportunity to mark a set of boards, which will hang in the barn in the future. Berg said there were approximately 150 people at the party.
The fairground board has also been working on repairs and rehabilitation of a poultry barn as well as the fairgrounds food pavilion. The poultry barn has largely been completed, though at the time of the interview still needed roofing on the north side; the food pavilion is being saved to be completed by the 2020 fair.
The barn's structure was designed as a wooden pole barn so it could survive better in the Oregon climate; the design will provide shade to the animals and the kids caring for them, while still allowing a breeze through. It is expected the barn will be able to hold 300 to 400 livestock animals in pens that can be adjusted in size to fit yearly needs.
The barn replaces a series of temporary tents that have been used since the old livestock barn was declared too old to use. Berg said the tents cost approximately $30,000 a year to put up.