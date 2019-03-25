REEDSPORT -- Pacific Coast Cabinets are one of the more recent additions to Reedsport’s growing roster of new businesses.
Janine and David Law own the custom cabinetry business that moved into its temporary location in January.
The couple lived in Grants Pass for most of their lives, but decided to move to Hawaii in 2010.
Law said her husband wanted to go somewhere he could scuba dive without a wetsuit.
She described a heavy workload while living on the island, doing several hundred thousand dollars worth of cabinetry work a year with a staff of five.
“I don’t want to do that anymore because you lose the quality of life and don’t enjoy what you’re doing anymore,” Law said. “We want to get to where we can enjoy life again and stay small.”
When it came time to move, Law said they wanted to go somewhere that wasn’t too hot. The couple had visited Loon Lake when they lived in Grants Pass.
When Reedsport City Manager Jonathan Wright found out the couple was looking for a space, he helped them find a good location.
“You don’t get that anywhere,” Law said. “Honestly, he really just goes over and above to get people settled and able to work.”
Reedsport is centrally located to serve both the Coos Bay and Florence communities, but Law said all the work they’ve gotten has been from Reedsport so far.
“There’s only 4,200 people here but we’ve got work,” Law said.
In addition to cabinetry work, David Law also likes to create tactical furniture with hidden spaces that can house valuables or anything that has a dual purpose like an all-in-one entertainment center, Murphy bed and desk.
Law said anyone can buy a cabinet from Lowe’s or Home Depot, but the Laws try to build relationships with their customers. So, if five years down the road a hinge breaks, customers don’t feel awkward about calling.
“If you’re 4-foot-9 and you still like to cook a lot, you’re going to want lower kitchen cabinets and that’s not something you can just walk into Home Depot and buy,” Law said.
She said they could easily build modular furniture, but that’s never been what they wanted to do. They wanted to create quality furniture that would last.
“I see a lot of people with the mindset that everything is disposable,” Law said. “We can remember when you bought a washing machine or a refrigerator you expected it to last 25 years. We try to create something that’s going to outlive you, it’s going to last the life of your house.”