Sept. 16, 1949 – April 22, 2019
Nancy was born in Reykjavik, Iceland to Joseph and Maynell Nagoski. Joe was in the foreign service and as a child Nancy lived in England and the Congo. After Joe’s death the family moved to Memphis, Tenn. She grew up and attended high school in Memphis and graduated from Memphis State University with a degree in social work.
Nancy began her career working with the elderly for the Tennessee Department of Senior Services. It was there that she brought an elderly client in need of legal help to the offices of Memphis Legal Services and met her best friend of 45 years, John Trew.
Following their marriage in 1977 Nancy and John moved to North Bend where she worked as a social worker at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home and for many years at Bay Area Hospital.
Nancy dedicated her life to helping others and will be remembered for her kindness and compassion for all who suffered, both human and animal.
Nancy is survived by brothers, Andre and John of Memphis, Tenn.; sons, Angelo and Andy; daughter-in-law, Morgan; her soon-to-be grandson, Kenai; and John Trew.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
