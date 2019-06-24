REEDSPORT -- Every year I look forward to Father's Day. Not because I'm a father, but because that means it's time for one of my favorite events, the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championships in Reedsport.
I haven't missed one since moving here in the spring of 2005.
My wife and I own several carvings, most of them from the Quick Carve auctions and one we had done by North Bend carver Chris Foltz several years ago. We even bought one at the auction that came from a cedar log that was once a tree on our property.
The top was rotting out of one of a trio of cedars we had and threatened to fall on our garage. We had the trees taken down, but left them in 10-foot lengths. We called the good folks that run the log acquisition program for the festival and asked if they were interested in the seven logs we had. They were and they came and picked them up.
We now have a really nice cedar bear holding a salmon. And a reminder of the lovely trees that once stood there.
These photos are some of the many I took this year.
Nick Bielby's eagle was massive. I asked him how big the log was that he carved it out of. He told me it was only about four or five feet tall and about 40 inches wide. He cut two slabs to make the wings and attached them to the main portion of the carving.
"It came out a little bigger than I thought it was going to," he said.
Autumn and I brought friends who moved to the area a few years ago and hadn't been to the competition yet. They were impressed with the artwork that can be created with a chainsaw.