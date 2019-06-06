Mississippi State and Brigham Young got off to a fast start, each dominating a single event on the first day of the NCAA men’s track championships at Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.
Mississippi State had the top three finishers in the javelin, scoring 24 points in the event. Anderson Peters won with a throw of 284 feet, 2 inches. Curtis Thompson was second (257-4) and Tyriq Horsford third (248-0).
BYU’s big event was the 10,000 meters, where the Cougars had three of the top four finishers including winner Clayton Young, who crossed the line in 29 minutes and 16.60 seconds. Alabama’s Gilbert Kigen was second (29:18.10), followed by BYU’s Connor McMillan (29:19.85) and Conner Matnz (29:19.93).
The 10,000 was the only final on the track Wednesday, though preliminaries were held at all the distances through the steeplechase, where BYU had four of the 12 qualifiers into the finals Friday.
Oregon sprinter Cravon Gillespie advanced to the final in both the 100 and 200 and Eric Edwards Jr. advanced in the 110-meter high hurdles. Oregon also advanced its 4x100-meter relay team to the final.
In Wednesday’s other field event finals, South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen won the pole vault by clearing 19-6 ¼, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the long jump with a leap of 26-11, Adrian Piperi of Texas won the shot put (69-3 ¼) and Kennesaw State’s Daniel Haugh won the hammer throw (244-10).
Oregon’s Max Vollmer was ninth after the first day of the decathlon.
Mississippi State led the team race with its 24 points from the javelin and BYU was second with its 21 from the 10,000. LSU was third with 18.
The women take over Thursday with their first field events and the running preliminaries and 10,000 meters.