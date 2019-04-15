SUTHERLIN - On Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 1:10 pm, Douglas County Emergency Communications received a report from Weyerhaeuser that an employee located a van with a deceased female inside on their property out Nonpareil Road.
Deputies responded and were shown to the area where the van was located. Deputies identified the van and female inside to be that of Geraldine Donna Galer of Winston. Galer was 77 at the time she went missing in December of 2018.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation. At this time, there are no indications of foul play.
Next of kin has been notified.