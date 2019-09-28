REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery, in Reedsport, has a lot to celebrate. They were already planning a celebration of their 30th anniversary, then they won Best Gallery and Best of Reedsport in the 2019 Best of the South Coast contest.
Tamera Szalewski, one of the co-owners of Mindpower Gallery, said they were honored to be selected by the community. In the lead-up to the anniversary, Mindpower Gallery's advertising has been tailored to thank the community for voting for them.
Szalewski said she couldn't count how many shows have been though the gallery. She recalled around 100 artists' work was displayed for their 10-year anniversary and noted a number of them were from the Pacific Northwest.
"Some extremely talented people live up here, in the Pacific Northwest," she said. "We've been fortunate to have many of them pass through our doors."
On Sept. 27, the gallery commemorated its 30th anniversary. There was a reception to celebrate, where they switched out the art to fresh pieces; they introduced new artwork as well as pieces from brand new artists. Alongside the artwork, there was wine tasting, beverages, hors d'oeuvres and other small dishes.
While the anniversary reception was just the one night, the art display will be up for a few months. The rooms of the gallery also have been given a new coat of paint to change up the look and keep things fresh.
Szalewski said another part of the event featured Nyah Vollmar, a 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Florence, who released a new single during the reception.