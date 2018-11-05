Class 5A District 2 Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Noah Page, Eagle Point.
Defensive Player of the Year: Beau Burnett, Churchill.
Coach of the Year: AJ Robinson, Churchill.
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Demontre Thomas, sr, Churchill. Running Back: Wesley Kommer, jr, Thurston; Kadden Brown, sr, Ridgeview; Devin Bradd, soph, Eagle Point. Center: Zach Iuworo, jr, South Eugene. Guard: Patrick Antone, sr, Thurston; Quinn Parker, sr, Churchill. Tackle: Grant Starck, jr, Thurston; Richard Estrella, sr, Churchill. Tight End: Decker Stedman, sr, Thurston. Wide Receiver: Jondre Smith, sr, Willamette; Noah Page, sr, Eagle Point; Marshawn Tucker, sr, Churchill.
DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Colten Hallett, sr, Thurston; Hunter Bierce, sr, North Bend; Jahi Richardson, sr, South Eugene; Tony Flores, sr, Crater. Linebacker: Jake Riley, jr, Thurston; Santino Strainieri, jr, Thurston; Beau Burnett, sr, Churchill; Logan Lowder, sr, Crater. Defensive Back: Kadden Brown, sr, Ridgeview; Decker Stedman, sr, Thurston; Dylan Kinney, sr, Crater; Josh Hatten, sr, Churchill.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Nathan Monohon, sr, North Bend; Jacob Memmott, jr, Crater. Punter: Hunter Bierce, sr, North Bend.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cade Crist, jr, Thurston. Running Back: Divenson Willis, jr, North Bend; Gavin Acrey, jr, Crater; Demario Watson, jr, Ashland. Center: Cole Woodke, sr, Churchill. Guard: Jacob Ferenczi, sr, North Bend; Jahi Richardson, sr, South Eugene. Tackle: Isaiah Laird, sr, North Bend; Charley Jacobson, sr, Eagle Point. Tight End: Anu Richardson, sr, North Eugene. Wide Receiver: Waylon DeHaven, sr, Thurston; Matt Prusak, sr, Ridgeview; Trevor Jaasko, soph, Crater.
DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Jacob Ferenczi, sr, North Bend; Grant Starck, jr, Thurston; Kannon Ruano, sr, Churchill; Hayden Gainey, sr, Eagle Point. Linebacker: Divenson Willis, jr, North Bend; Myles Montgomery, sr, Ashland; Mitchell Whittier, sr, Churchill; Jake Hall, sr, North Eugene. Defensive Back: Lucas Moe, jr, North Bend; Kyle Casley, jr, Thurston; Noah Hardy, South Eugene; Kimani Quade, sr, Churchill.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Martin Amado, soph, Ridgewiew; Perry Johnston, sr, Churchill. Punter: Perry Johnston, jr, Churchill.
Third Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Trever Davis, jr, Crater. Running Back: Josh Biever, soph, Ridgeview; Arturo Diaz, sr, Springfield; Tony Flores, sr, Crater. Center: Corey Livingston, jr, North Bend. Guard: Myles Montgomery, sr, Ashland; Andrwe Barlowe, sr, Eagle Point. Tackle: Tyler Bartlett, sr, Ridgewview; Dawson Davis, soph, Crater. Tight End: Jack McKenzie, jr, Redmond. Wide Receiver: Garrison Mateski, jr, North Bend; Kimani Quade, sr, Churchill; Elijah Fields, sr, Churchill.
DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Josh Spaulding, sr, Springfield; Tyler Bartlett, sr, Ridgeview; Josh Brusnon, sr, Churchill; Cody Fisher, sr, Crater. Linebacker: Carson Sturges, jr, Ridgeview; Gabe Caudell, sr, Redmond; Edgar Bravo, sr, Eagle Point; Dante Lallo, sr, Eagle Point. Defensive Back: Dylan Murray, sr, Willamette; Henry Chambers, jr, Redmond; Eriq Rodrigues, soph, Ashland; Silas Rennion, jr, Churchill.
SPECIALISTS
Punther: Andrew McKague, jr, Redmond.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Coleman Compton, soph, North Bend. Running Back: Jake Posey, soph, North Bend; Isaac Reyna, sr, South Eugene; Tristan Karns, jr, North Eugene. Center: Gabe Caudell, sr, Redmond. Guard: Garret Goad, sr, Ridgeview; Jax Cummings, soph, Redmond; Hunter Mortensen, sr, Churchill; Gerritt Warner, jr, Crater. Tackle: Christian Brown, sr, Thurston; Jacob Dummitt, sr, Churchill. Wide Receiver: Jordan Jones, jr, Springfield; Payton Davis, sr, Ridgeview; Alec Nolan, sr, North Eugene; Orion Garcia, jr, South Eugene.
DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman: Dillon Young, sr, Redmond; Colby Howard, jr, Thurston; William Woitte, soph, Crater; Nagali Jackson, jr, Ashland. Linebacker: Coel Stark, jr, North Bend; Bryce Indell, fr, Willamette; Avery Jaramillo, sr, Thurston; Josh Sitzer, sr, Eagle Point. Defensive Back: Beau Haugen, soph, Ridgeview; Josh Biever, soph, Ridgeview; Andrew Joseph, jr, South Eugene; Nolan Rinefort, jr, Ashland.
SPECIALISTS
Punther: Brett Stone, sr, Ashland.
Midwestern League Boys Soccer
Co-Players of the Year: Scott Gustafson, Ashland, and Martin Hernandez, Eagle Point.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Abdiaziz Guled, Ashland, and Matthew Soper, Eagle Point.
First Team — Martin Hernandez, jr, Eagle Point; Scott Gustafson, jr, Ashland; Samuel Austin, jr, Ashland; Carson Pindell, soph, Ashland; Eric Fox, sr, Churchill; Gabe Nitkowski, sr, Churchill; Harper Neuback, jr, Churchill; Daniel Perez, sr, Springfield; Josiah Sugai, sr, Thurston; Jose Torres, sr, Thurston; Luke Burke, sr, Willamette. Goalkeeper: Nick Clenden, jr, Churchill.
Second Team — Davidson Graham, fr, Ashland; Milan Pyle, jr, Ashland; Noah Aguilar, soph, Ashland; Isaias Monjaras, jr, Churchill; Simon Dexter, jr, Churchill; Cody Silani, sr, Eagle Point; Jaydyn Budrow, jr, Eagle Point; Ruben Hoarachu-Mosquada, sr, Springfield; Brian Chavez, sr, Springfield; Jason Garcia, sr, Thurston; Alex Krupicka, soph, North Eugene. Goalkeeper: Nathan Monohon, sr, North Bend.
Honorable Mention — Michael Holdon, soph, Ashland; Rio Giancarlo, soph, Ashland; Gabe Giancarlo, soph, Ashland; Trevor Fulton, sr, Ashland; Alex Karroll, jr, Churchill; Jose Luis Benavides, sr, Churchill; Gio Rodriguez, jr, Eagle Point; Elvis Cisneros, soph, Eagle Point; Mathew Angel, fr, Eagle Point; Zachary Cooper, jr, Springfield; Iliuth Razo, sr, Springfield; Armando Sanchez, sr, Springfield; Marco Ballesteros, sr, Springfield; Parker Thiele, soph, Thurston; Isaiah Wyatt, sr, Thurston; Kevin Garcia, sr, Willamette; Paul Hayter, sr, Willamette; Caleb Burke, soph, Willamette; Christian Wartnbee, jr, North Eugene; Kobe Larson, sr, North Eugene; Alberto Calanchi, sr, North Bend; Logan Ball, soph, Crater.
Midwestern League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Jaida Nyby, sr, Thurston.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Christine Guldager, Willamette, and Timothy Meltabarger, Churchill.
First Team — Jaida Nyby, sr, Thurston; Ally Lavassaur, jr, Willamette; Brittany Anderson, sr, Thurston; Sophie Cleland, jr, North Eugene; Emmi Freeman, jr, Churchill; Madeline Young, sr, Churchill; Lily Annen, sr, Ashland; Jazlyn Moulton, sr, Springfield; Sam Coook, sr, North Eugene; Christianna Garcia, jr, Willamette; Neviah Lee, jr, Springfield. Goalkeeper: Sierra Curtis, sr, Willamette.
Second Team — Jerusalem Morris, jr, Willamette; Briana Kubli, soph, Willamette; Haelee White, sr, Willamette; Laurent Martines, sr, North Eugene; Kamryn Manley, sr, North Eugene; Ashley Hart, fr, North Eugene; Payton Blilie, jr, Thurston; Haley Sherrill, soph, Churchill; Kianna Ferris, jr, Churchill; Gloria Alvarez-Sanders, sr, Springfield; Brooklyn Garrigus, fr, North Bend. Goalkeeper: Audrey Ahlstrom, jr, North Eugene.
Honorable Mention — Nora Jackson, sr, Willamette; Taylor Bryant, sr, Willamette; Lauren Beecraft, fr, North Eugene; Marcy Weiss, jr, Thurston; Paige Sanders, jr, Thurston; Emerenciana Reyes, jr, Churchill; Mya Holzshu, jr, Ashland; Raisa Rich, sr, Ashland; Morgan Bream, jr, North Bend; Maci Noble, sr, Eagle Point. Goalkeeper: Reice Newell, soph, Springfield; Lauren Noyes, sr, Crater; Kylee Dean, jr, Thurston.
Midwestern League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Taylor Williams, Churchill.
Coach of the Year: Leaf Jensen, Crater.
First Team — Taylor Williams, sr, Churchill; Sophie Johnson, sr, Willamette; Kehkyah Ellis, sr, Crater; Kaitlen Haas, sr, Thurston; Aubrey Kievit, sr, Crater; Taylor Londo, jr, North Eugene. Setter: Hannah Randall, North Eugene. Libero: Rane Jensen, sr, Crater.
Second Team — Sydney Philpott, sr, Ashland; Peyton Espinosa, sr, Churchill; Ramyia Wendt, sr, Churchill; Jadyn Carothers, sr, Crater; Heather Colmer, sr, Crater; Maya VanHook, sr, Crater; Alexis Hobie, soph, North Eugene; Morgan Gray, sr, Thurston; Jocelyn Dowdy, jr, Thurston.
Honorable Mention — Grace Angermeier, jr, Ashland; Addison Lowder, sr, Crater; Emily Collie, soph, Libero; Cameron Branch, jr, Springfield; Kate Bakken, sr, Springfield; Marja Annus, sr, Thurston; McKenna Miller, sr, Thurton; Alexi Sparks, sr, Thurston; Jessie Henderson, sr, Willamette; Kathryn Booth, sr, Willamette; Nicole Bash, jr, Willamette.