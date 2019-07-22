REEDSPORT — After getting our lunch from the drive-up window, I handed the bag to sports editor John Gunther and joked about how heavy it was.
As he grabbed the bag, he said, "That's got some serious weight to it."
And that was just two burritos.
Welcome to Mexican Express, one of the best kept secrets in Reedsport.
Now, from the rush of construction-type trucks that were pulling up into line while we were eating, I'd have to say that Mexican Express probably isn't as big a secret as it was several years ago.
We arrived slightly before noon, the trucks just a few minutes later.
If you haven't been there before, you'd never know where it is, even though it's probably less than 100 feet off of U.S. Highway 101. I'd driven up 101 dozens of time without seeing it. Anyway, there is a stoplight at 13th Street, if you turn east, you go into the McKay's parking lot. Turn west and you see Mexican Express on your left.
I have been to Mexican Express a few times before, but it was still on the list of places John and I hadn't visited over the past couple years. So, I knew what to expect.
"This is another place you've brought me to where I have no chance of leaving here hungry," John said while not halfway through his shredded beef burrito.
I wanted to try something I hadn't had at Mexican Express before, so it took me a few minutes to find the chorizo and egg burrito (No. 21).
I've had my share of burritos over the years, and Mexican Express makes one of the largest I've seen. And the prices are really reasonable. John got the shredded beef burrito and a Diet Pepsi, I got the chorizo and egg and a bottled water and the bill came to $18.
In all honesty, I probably should have eaten half that burrito and taken the other half home for later. But, it was so good that I didn't and now I'm not sure if I'll even be hungry by dinnertime.
Mexican Express is a drive-thru and you order at the window. While there is no traditional seating, the property does have one picnic table under a tree near the driveway entrance.
It was such a nice day out on Monday, sunny with just a touch of breeze and nearly 70 out when we pulled into town, that we decided to eat outside.
"How many days in Reedsport can you decide to eat outside," John started asking. "And you decide to choose the shade?"
He was right about one thing, neither of us left that table hungry.
If you have a big appetite, or you're just looking for surprisingly good Mexican food, Mexican Express is worth finding.