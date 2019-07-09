BANDON — From Scotland's outer islands and Ireland's west, the folk duo Men of Worth will return at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, to the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Together, Men of Worth blend their voices with harmony and support their collection of songs with their varied selection of instruments. Men of Worth’s tunes and songs are so authentic, so closely connected to their heritage, that Scotsman Donnie Macdonald sings some in his native Gaelic while Irishman James Keigher includes time-polished pieces saved from the oral traditions of his native County Mayo.
"Our music has its history in the crofting life of my Hebridean homeland and James’ western Ireland," Macdonald explained. "It was a part of the fabric of everyday life and it came to America with the immigrants a century ago. Now, we’re playing it again, to audiences for whom it could only be a generational memory."
"We could not grow away from those sounds so we have preserved them as accurately and authentically as we can, in our performances," he added. "We entertain people with the real music of our regions; we have an ancient yet fresh musical story to tell."
Men of Worth are an international act and have earned much respect and success in over 30 years of touring. They perform concerts across the U.S. and also take guided tours to their musical roots, leading folk fans to Scotland and Ireland’s heartland. Those who can't make that journey can hear the music when these talented troubadours come to Bandon.
Tickets are available at the door for $15 each, general admission. For more information, call 541-290-5383.